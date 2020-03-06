Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Visa were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,943,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $741,000,000 after acquiring an additional 346,036 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $6,484,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $186.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

