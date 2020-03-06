Virtu Financial Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Virtu Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $1,214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 36.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 50.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.