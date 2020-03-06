VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised VICI Properties to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

In other news, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 17,835 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $449,977.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,609.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 59,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,447 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,721,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,981 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,325,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in VICI Properties by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.