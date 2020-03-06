VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. VF accounts for 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in VF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,152,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VF stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.