Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $147,082.46 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 6th, Frederic Lequient sold 1,359 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $197,041.41.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $146.54 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

