Vapotherm’s (VAPO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VAPO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

VAPO opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.61. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 185,197 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 131,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vapotherm by 72.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

