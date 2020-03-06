Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Lessened by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $157.17 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $138.99 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.92.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

