ValuEngine Lowers Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) to Sell

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
IDCBY stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98.
Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile
