ValuEngine Lowers Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) to Sell

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IDCBY stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

