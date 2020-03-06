ValuEngine Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Cars.com stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

