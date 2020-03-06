ValuEngine Lowers BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) to Sell

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BACHY stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

