ValuEngine Downgrades IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) to Sell

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded IQE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IQE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. IQE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IQEPF stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

