ValuEngine Downgrades ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CFRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
CFRX opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $13.40.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.
