Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Sells $523,200.00 in Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $523,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 341,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Kasriel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Stephane Kasriel sold 13,718 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $115,642.74.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. Upwork Inc has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 854,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

