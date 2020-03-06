Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Buys $241,350.00 in Stock

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Univar Inc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Univar by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Univar in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Univar by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Univar in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

