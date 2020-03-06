UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 118,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,086,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

UNH stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.82. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

