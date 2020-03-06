United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 950.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in United Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in United Technologies by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,951,000 after buying an additional 555,753 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

