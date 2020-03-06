UBS Group Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.20 ($124.65).

FRA:MRK opened at €111.40 ($129.53) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.44. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

