UBS Group Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.20 ($124.65).

FRA:MRK opened at €111.40 ($129.53) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.44. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

