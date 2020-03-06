Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Travis Perkins to a sector performer rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,621.45 ($21.33).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,303 ($17.14) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,596.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,479.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.60%.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £539.28 ($709.39). Also, insider Nick Roberts purchased 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 221 shares of company stock worth $350,027.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

