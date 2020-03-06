Toll Brothers Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

NYSE TOL opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,096,000 after buying an additional 1,469,006 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,252,000 after acquiring an additional 156,319 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 298,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,991,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

