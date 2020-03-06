Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earns Neutral Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tilray from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.08.

Tilray stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $78.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.66.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,534,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Tilray by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

