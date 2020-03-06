TheStreet Lowers Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $11,431,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after buying an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

