TheStreet Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS.B stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.