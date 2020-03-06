TheStreet Downgrades Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNMP opened at $0.42 on Monday. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Get Sanchez Midstream Partners alerts:

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.