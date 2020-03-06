TheStreet Downgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.06.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $706.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $225,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,626,004.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,990 shares of company stock valued at $77,018 and have sold 533,018 shares valued at $2,890,567. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

