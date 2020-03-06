TheStreet Downgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.01. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $6,581,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.