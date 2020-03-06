Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 59.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 65,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $125.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

