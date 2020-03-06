Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

JACK opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,203 shares of company stock worth $3,019,241. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

