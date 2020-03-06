Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.00.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $189.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.93 and a 200-day moving average of $198.74. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $152.99 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

