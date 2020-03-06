Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.13.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $101.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average is $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

