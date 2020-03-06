Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $315.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.07. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $216.22 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

