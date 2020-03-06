TD Securities Lowers StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$4.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$3.78 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$2.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.39.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

