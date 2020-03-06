Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) – Barrington Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sykes Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

SYKE stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

