SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPOR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

GPOR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.28. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 505,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.