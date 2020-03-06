SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uniqure in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.40). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Uniqure’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $298,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,663.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,500 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,597 shares of company stock worth $7,259,155. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

