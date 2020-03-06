Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAX. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.50 ($97.09).

SAX opened at €66.95 ($77.85) on Tuesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a one year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -259.50.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

