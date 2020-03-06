STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.94 ($31.33).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €24.42 ($28.40) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €26.65 and a 200 day moving average of €21.89.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

