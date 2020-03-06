Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of SRCL opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

