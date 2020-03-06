SSP Group (LON:SSPG) PT Lowered to GBX 650 at HSBC

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.73) price objective (up from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 674.38 ($8.87).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 638.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 654.81. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a one year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

