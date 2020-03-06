Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of SPR opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

