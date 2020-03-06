Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $41.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,274,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,707,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after buying an additional 113,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 884.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.