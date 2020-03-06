Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Simply Good Foods in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

SMPL opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.81. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 1,228,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $32,724,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $856,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Insiders bought 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

