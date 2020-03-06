Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.88 ($94.04).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €77.88 ($90.56) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.10. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

