Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.88 ($94.04).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €77.88 ($90.56) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.10. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

