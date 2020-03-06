Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Sells $267,589.55 in Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $267,589.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SILK opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.
Silk Road Medical Company Profile
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.