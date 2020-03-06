Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Sells $267,589.55 in Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $267,589.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

