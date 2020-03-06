Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:SENS opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Sensyne Health has a twelve month low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

