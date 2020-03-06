Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.61.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST opened at $38.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,640,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.