Senior (LON:SNR) PT Raised to GBX 198 at Credit Suisse Group

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Senior to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Senior in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 180.63 ($2.38).

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $609.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 5.23 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

