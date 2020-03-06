SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

