Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Saul Centers by 57.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.
In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.