Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Saul Centers by 57.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

