Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Target Price to GBX 125

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DC. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 160.71 ($2.11).

LON:DC opened at GBX 115.70 ($1.52) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

