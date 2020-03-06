Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $621.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 753.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 273,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 241,764 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.